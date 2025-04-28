Left Menu

The Conclave Countdown: Vatican Prepares to Elect Next Pope

The Vatican has closed the Sistine Chapel for a conclave to elect a new pope, following Pope Francis' passing. Preparations include installing a chimney for smoke signals. Tourists express gratitude for last visits before the conclave, anticipated between May 5-10, determining the Catholic Church's future direction.

The Vatican has shut the iconic Sistine Chapel in preparation for the conclave tasked with electing a successor to Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88. The chapel, renowned for its Michelangelo frescoes, was closed to tourists after Pope Francis' recent funeral.

The conclave, a secretive and ancient process, is set to commence between May 5 and May 10. During this time, cardinals will file into the chapel to participate in the solemn ritual, influenced by the holy spirit, to choose the leader of the 1.4 billion-strong Catholic Church. The decision will shape the church's future direction, whether to continue Francis' focus on the poor and environment or shift towards conservative doctrines.

Significant preparations include installing a chimney on the chapel's roof, which will release white smoke when a new pope is elected. Until the conclave begins, tourists feel fortunate to have witnessed the chapel's beauty, recognizing their rare opportunity to visit this cultural and religious landmark during such a pivotal period.

