Left Menu

Celebrating the Global Spirit: International Hospitality Day 2025

International Hospitality Day 2025 was celebrated globally, uniting hospitality professionals from over 60 countries. Hosted by the International Hospitality Council and IIHM, the event showcased discussions on technology and India's emerging hospitality scene, emphasizing the industry's heart and human essence. Esteemed Fellows were inducted into the IIHM International College.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:54 IST
Celebrating the Global Spirit: International Hospitality Day 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The hospitality industry, a realm of constant innovation and growth, marked International Hospitality Day (IHD) on April 24, 2025. Celebrated in over 60 countries, it brought together professionals and institutions under the banner of the International Hospitality Council (UK) and India's International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM).

The event, established in 2016 by Prof. David Foskett and Dr. Suborno Bose, highlighted the importance of uniting hospitality, travel, and tourism professionals to share ideas and promote excellence. This year's celebration, including the Virtual Global Hospitality Summit, focused on challenges, insights, and the unique human essence of hospitality.

Panel discussions explored topics such as the impact of artificial intelligence on hospitality and India's growing role in the sector. The summit also inducted new Esteemed Fellows into IIHM's International College, underscoring the commitment to mentoring future leaders. The day, dedicated to acknowledging hospitality's global contributions, also included moments of reflection and recognition of industry icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025