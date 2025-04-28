Celebrating the Global Spirit: International Hospitality Day 2025

The hospitality industry, a realm of constant innovation and growth, marked International Hospitality Day (IHD) on April 24, 2025. Celebrated in over 60 countries, it brought together professionals and institutions under the banner of the International Hospitality Council (UK) and India's International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM).

The event, established in 2016 by Prof. David Foskett and Dr. Suborno Bose, highlighted the importance of uniting hospitality, travel, and tourism professionals to share ideas and promote excellence. This year's celebration, including the Virtual Global Hospitality Summit, focused on challenges, insights, and the unique human essence of hospitality.

Panel discussions explored topics such as the impact of artificial intelligence on hospitality and India's growing role in the sector. The summit also inducted new Esteemed Fellows into IIHM's International College, underscoring the commitment to mentoring future leaders. The day, dedicated to acknowledging hospitality's global contributions, also included moments of reflection and recognition of industry icons.

