Papal Conclave: Cardinals Navigate Complex Path to Elect a New Pope

As cardinals congregate for informal meetings following Pope Francis' funeral, the anticipation builds towards electing his successor. Journalists swarmed the Vatican gates, seeking insights into potential unity among cardinals. Ongoing discussions include whether a convicted cardinal can vote and the future direction of the Church.

Following Pope Francis' funeral, cardinals were engulfed by media frenzy as they arrived for informal meetings at Vatican's gates. The ongoing buzz is fueled by speculation about the upcoming conclave, set to elect the next pope.

As anticipation builds, questions over unity and candidates arise amidst ongoing debates about the Church's future direction. A notable issue is the uncertainty around a cardinal's voting rights after a criminal conviction.

While many cardinals emphasize unity and continuity of Francis' vision, conservatives advocate a return to traditional doctrines. As preparations for the conclave continue, the cardinals face pivotal decisions impacting the Church globally.

