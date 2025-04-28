Papal Conclave: Cardinals Navigate Complex Path to Elect a New Pope

Following Pope Francis' funeral, cardinals were engulfed by media frenzy as they arrived for informal meetings at Vatican's gates. The ongoing buzz is fueled by speculation about the upcoming conclave, set to elect the next pope.

As anticipation builds, questions over unity and candidates arise amidst ongoing debates about the Church's future direction. A notable issue is the uncertainty around a cardinal's voting rights after a criminal conviction.

While many cardinals emphasize unity and continuity of Francis' vision, conservatives advocate a return to traditional doctrines. As preparations for the conclave continue, the cardinals face pivotal decisions impacting the Church globally.

