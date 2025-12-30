A Farewell to a Political Titan: Khaleda Zia's Enduring Legacy
Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's former prime minister, expressed condolences for the death of her political rival, Khaleda Zia. Acknowledging Zia's significant role as the country's first woman prime minister, Hasina highlighted their historical rivalry and Zia's efforts towards democracy. Zia's death marks a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's political history.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In a poignant moment for Bangladeshi politics, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina conveyed her condolences over the passing of her longstanding rival Khaleda Zia. Hasina hailed Zia as a pioneering leader who etched her legacy as the nation's first female prime minister and a champion of democracy.
Affectionately known as the 'two leaders' in Bangladesh, Zia and Hasina defined the nation's political sphere for decades, frequently alternating power. Their rivalry, once dubbed the 'Battle of the two Begums,' highlights a rich and complex history. Hasina emphasized the profound impact Zia's death holds for Bangladesh, particularly the BNP, which Zia helmed as chairperson.
Zia, remembered for her contributions towards nation-building, passed away at 80 after a prolonged illness. Hasina's message, shared via the Awami League's communication channels, resonated across political lines, extending sympathies to Zia's family, including her son Tarique Rahman. Zia's passing signals the end of an era marked by resilience, challenges, and indelible influence on Bangladesh's political landscape.
ALSO READ
Legacy of Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's First Woman Prime Minister Passes Away at 80
Deeply saddened to learn about passing away of former PM of Bangladesh & BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka: PM Narendra Modi.
Bangladesh Mourns Khaleda Zia: BNP Declares Seven Days of Remembrance
Tarique Rahman: BNP's Hopeful Return to Dhaka Politics
Tarique Rahman Returns: BNP's Key Player Set for Dhaka-17 Election Battle