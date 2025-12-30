Left Menu

A Farewell to a Political Titan: Khaleda Zia's Enduring Legacy

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's former prime minister, expressed condolences for the death of her political rival, Khaleda Zia. Acknowledging Zia's significant role as the country's first woman prime minister, Hasina highlighted their historical rivalry and Zia's efforts towards democracy. Zia's death marks a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's political history.

In a poignant moment for Bangladeshi politics, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina conveyed her condolences over the passing of her longstanding rival Khaleda Zia. Hasina hailed Zia as a pioneering leader who etched her legacy as the nation's first female prime minister and a champion of democracy.

Affectionately known as the 'two leaders' in Bangladesh, Zia and Hasina defined the nation's political sphere for decades, frequently alternating power. Their rivalry, once dubbed the 'Battle of the two Begums,' highlights a rich and complex history. Hasina emphasized the profound impact Zia's death holds for Bangladesh, particularly the BNP, which Zia helmed as chairperson.

Zia, remembered for her contributions towards nation-building, passed away at 80 after a prolonged illness. Hasina's message, shared via the Awami League's communication channels, resonated across political lines, extending sympathies to Zia's family, including her son Tarique Rahman. Zia's passing signals the end of an era marked by resilience, challenges, and indelible influence on Bangladesh's political landscape.

