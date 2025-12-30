Russia's defense ministry has announced the capture of Lukianivske village in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, along with the settlement of Bohuslavka in the Kharkiv region. These moves underscore the ongoing strategic maneuvers in the eastern part of the country.

The ministry's statement highlighted their territorial gains in these areas, marking significant developments in the protracted conflict. The specific impacts on local civilian populations, however, remain unclear at this time.

While these battlefield reports are part of official statements, Reuters has not been able to independently verify them, reflecting challenges in reporting from the conflict zones. The areas in question are pivotal for further military engagements.

