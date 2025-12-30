Bihar Bureaucracy Reshuffled: Key Appointments Announced
The Bihar government has reorganized its bureaucracy by transferring several IAS officers. Key appointments include Sanjeev Hans, whose suspension was recently revoked, named as an additional member on the Board of Revenue, and N Vijaya Lakshmi as the additional chief secretary of Planning and Development Department.
In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Bihar government announced the transfer of several Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers on Tuesday. This move aims to streamline operations within key state departments.
Sanjeev Hans, a 1997 batch IAS officer, has been named an additional member on the Board of Revenue. This appointment follows recent developments in which his suspension was lifted. Hans was in judicial custody for a year after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in October 2024 on charges of money laundering and corruption.
Other notable appointments include N Vijaya Lakshmi as the additional chief secretary of the Planning and Development Department, and K Senthil Kumar as the principal secretary of the Sugarcane Industries Department. The reshuffle also sees Pankaj Kumar overseeing the Rural Development Department and Narmdeshwar Lal leading the Agriculture Department. Vinay Kumar takes charge of Urban Development and Housing, while Prem Singh Meena, Manish Kumar, and Girivar Dayal Singh have been appointed commissioners of the Munger, Saran, and Tirhut divisions, respectively.
