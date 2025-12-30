Left Menu

Bihar Bureaucracy Reshuffled: Key Appointments Announced

The Bihar government has reorganized its bureaucracy by transferring several IAS officers. Key appointments include Sanjeev Hans, whose suspension was recently revoked, named as an additional member on the Board of Revenue, and N Vijaya Lakshmi as the additional chief secretary of Planning and Development Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-12-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 14:57 IST
Bihar Bureaucracy Reshuffled: Key Appointments Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Bihar government announced the transfer of several Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers on Tuesday. This move aims to streamline operations within key state departments.

Sanjeev Hans, a 1997 batch IAS officer, has been named an additional member on the Board of Revenue. This appointment follows recent developments in which his suspension was lifted. Hans was in judicial custody for a year after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in October 2024 on charges of money laundering and corruption.

Other notable appointments include N Vijaya Lakshmi as the additional chief secretary of the Planning and Development Department, and K Senthil Kumar as the principal secretary of the Sugarcane Industries Department. The reshuffle also sees Pankaj Kumar overseeing the Rural Development Department and Narmdeshwar Lal leading the Agriculture Department. Vinay Kumar takes charge of Urban Development and Housing, while Prem Singh Meena, Manish Kumar, and Girivar Dayal Singh have been appointed commissioners of the Munger, Saran, and Tirhut divisions, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Semiconductor Strategy: A Self-Reliant Chip Future

China's Bold Semiconductor Strategy: A Self-Reliant Chip Future

 Global
2
Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

 India
3
Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

 India
4
Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025