Tata Power Pushes for MSME Rooftop Solar Revolution in West Bengal

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has forged a strategic partnership with the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) to bolster rooftop solar installations among micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in West Bengal. The collaboration seeks to enhance awareness and promote the transition to sustainable energy sources.

Tata Power Solaroof, TPREL's dedicated rooftop solar division, has already played a pivotal role in installing over 85 MWp of solar capacity throughout the state. This was achieved through a network of over 20 channel partners, ensuring localized engagement and delivery of solutions.

With a national reach through more than 650 channel partners, Tata Power Solaroof underscores its commitment to expanding rooftop solar adoption across India. The country now boasts over 3 lakh installations, contributing more than 4 GWp to its renewable energy infrastructure.

