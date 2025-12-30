Left Menu

Tata Power Pushes for MSME Rooftop Solar Revolution in West Bengal

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has partnered with the Bengal Chamber of Commerce to promote rooftop solar adoption among MSMEs in West Bengal. The initiative aims to enhance awareness and facilitate cleaner energy solutions, leveraging Tata Power Solaroof's extensive network for local and national solar deployments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 14:58 IST
Tata Power Pushes for MSME Rooftop Solar Revolution in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has forged a strategic partnership with the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) to bolster rooftop solar installations among micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in West Bengal. The collaboration seeks to enhance awareness and promote the transition to sustainable energy sources.

Tata Power Solaroof, TPREL's dedicated rooftop solar division, has already played a pivotal role in installing over 85 MWp of solar capacity throughout the state. This was achieved through a network of over 20 channel partners, ensuring localized engagement and delivery of solutions.

With a national reach through more than 650 channel partners, Tata Power Solaroof underscores its commitment to expanding rooftop solar adoption across India. The country now boasts over 3 lakh installations, contributing more than 4 GWp to its renewable energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Semiconductor Strategy: A Self-Reliant Chip Future

China's Bold Semiconductor Strategy: A Self-Reliant Chip Future

 Global
2
Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

 India
3
Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

 India
4
Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025