Global Leaders Pay Tribute to Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia

Global leaders continued to offer their heartfelt condolences following the death of Begum Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and BNP Chairperson. On Tuesday, expressions of sympathy poured in, acknowledging her as a pivotal figure in her nation's democratic evolution. Notably, Nepal's Interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, described a profound sadness over Zia's passing and extended her condolences on behalf of Nepal's government and populace.

In a social media post, Karki recognized Zia's lasting legacy of public service, highlighting her role in Bangladesh's democratic developments. She praised Zia for her strong ties with Nepal, wishing for peace for the late leader and affirming that her influence would be remembered across the region. The friendship between the two leaders was underscored by their shared achievement as the first female Prime Ministers of their respective countries.

Condolences also came from the Maldives, where President Mohamed Muizzu expressed sorrow for Bangladesh's loss. He extended deepest sympathies to the affected family and prayed for their strength during this period of mourning. Further tributes followed from local leaders, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also voiced his sorrow over the demise.

After suffering from various health issues, Begum Khaleda Zia passed away early Tuesday morning at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital. The news, shared by the BNP, indicated that her health struggles had been ongoing. Local political figures reflected on her career marked by struggles and dedication to democracy, contemplating the inspiration she leaves for future democratic endeavors in Bangladesh.