Anupam Kher Introduces Shubhangi as Lead in 'Tanvi The Great'

In a significant revelation, legendary actor Anupam Kher has announced Shubhangi as the lead in his new film 'Tanvi The Great'. The announcement, made at a Mumbai press conference co-hosted by Bollywood star Kajol, marks an exciting venture with Shubhangi being introduced as the film's star.

Kajol, while standing beside Shubhangi, asked her about her feelings on being part of the event. Shubhangi expressed her excitement and gratitude, particularly thrilled about Kajol being present. Kher lauded Kajol for her talent and her spontaneous support in unveiling the lead actress.

The introductory teaser 'Meet Tanvi' has been released, highlighting Shubhangi's portrayal from Kher's acting institute, Actor Prepares. The film will debut at the Cannes Film Festival and is directed by Kher, with collaborations from Academy Award winners such as Iain Glen and Resul Pookutty.

