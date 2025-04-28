Left Menu

Anupam Kher Introduces Shubhangi as Lead in 'Tanvi The Great'

Anupam Kher revealed Shubhangi as the lead actress in his film 'Tanvi The Great', which is set for Cannes premiere. Introduced by Bollywood icon Kajol, Shubhangi, a talent from Kher's acting school, shared her excitement and gratitude for this opportunity. The film features notable collaborations, including music by MM Keeravani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:20 IST
Anupam Kher Introduces Shubhangi as Lead in 'Tanvi The Great'
Kajol, Shubhangi, Anupam Kher (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant revelation, legendary actor Anupam Kher has announced Shubhangi as the lead in his new film 'Tanvi The Great'. The announcement, made at a Mumbai press conference co-hosted by Bollywood star Kajol, marks an exciting venture with Shubhangi being introduced as the film's star.

Kajol, while standing beside Shubhangi, asked her about her feelings on being part of the event. Shubhangi expressed her excitement and gratitude, particularly thrilled about Kajol being present. Kher lauded Kajol for her talent and her spontaneous support in unveiling the lead actress.

The introductory teaser 'Meet Tanvi' has been released, highlighting Shubhangi's portrayal from Kher's acting institute, Actor Prepares. The film will debut at the Cannes Film Festival and is directed by Kher, with collaborations from Academy Award winners such as Iain Glen and Resul Pookutty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025