Malabar Group Expands 'Hunger Free World' in Zambia: Reaching 10,000 Students

The Malabar Group's flagship initiative, 'Hunger Free World,' has successfully widened its scope in Zambia, delivering daily nutritious meals to 10,000 students. This expansion, launched last year, is part of a broader strategy to counteract hunger and poverty through food security measures.

The recent inauguration at Lusaka's John Laing Primary School was graced by Zambia's Minister of Education, Mr. Douglas Syakalima, and other notable figures, including Malabar Group Vice Chairman Mr. K.P. Abdul Salam. The event underscored the critical impact of the initiative in enhancing children's educational environments and growth potential.

Malabar Group Chairman M.P. Ahammed highlighted the project's success in combating poverty globally, supported by local governments' continuous backing. The expansion represents another significant milestone in Malabar's dedication to social impact and community welfare through substantial investments in essential social programs.

