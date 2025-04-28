Left Menu

Malabar Group Expands 'Hunger Free World' in Zambia: Reaching 10,000 Students

Malabar Group's 'Hunger Free World' project has expanded in Zambia, now providing nutritious meals to 10,000 schoolchildren daily. Launched last year, the initiative targets hunger and poverty alleviation. A ceremony at John Laing Primary School marked the expansion, attended by key dignitaries and government officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:44 IST
Malabar Group Expands 'Hunger Free World' in Zambia: Reaching 10,000 Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Malabar Group's flagship initiative, 'Hunger Free World,' has successfully widened its scope in Zambia, delivering daily nutritious meals to 10,000 students. This expansion, launched last year, is part of a broader strategy to counteract hunger and poverty through food security measures.

The recent inauguration at Lusaka's John Laing Primary School was graced by Zambia's Minister of Education, Mr. Douglas Syakalima, and other notable figures, including Malabar Group Vice Chairman Mr. K.P. Abdul Salam. The event underscored the critical impact of the initiative in enhancing children's educational environments and growth potential.

Malabar Group Chairman M.P. Ahammed highlighted the project's success in combating poverty globally, supported by local governments' continuous backing. The expansion represents another significant milestone in Malabar's dedication to social impact and community welfare through substantial investments in essential social programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025