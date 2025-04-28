Honoring Legacy: MP Veerendra Kumar Memorial Award Announced

South Indian media powerhouse Mathrubhumi has announced the establishment of the MP Veerendra Kumar Memorial National Thought Leadership Award, commemorating its former Chairman and Managing Director.

This prestigious award will celebrate individuals who have made significant impacts in fields including environment, literature, and politics, reflecting Kumar's diverse interests and impact.

The inaugural award, accompanied by a plaque, certificate, and a Rs 5 lakh cash prize, will honor contributions to environmental sustainability, presented on May 28, aligning with Kumar's death anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)