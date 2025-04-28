IDeA World College, a prestigious institution in India, led by the visionary Thomas Abraham, merges students' dreams with their purposeful careers. His mentorship empowers students to excel, especially through projects like Hibiscus Haven, a clothing collection praised by leading international fashion magazines such as iChill and Arrant.

These projects provide invaluable experience for students, with opportunities to participate in esteemed events such as the Cannes Red Carpet at Paris Fashion Week and Femina Miss India. The college is celebrated for offering top programs in fashion design, interior design, and graphic design, nurturing innovative thinking under expert guidance.

IDeA World College's comprehensive approach underlines its dedication to fostering creative minds capable of pushing boundaries, making it a beacon in design education. Thomas Abraham's leadership ensures students are well-prepared to bring their unique visions to the world stage.

