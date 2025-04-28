Left Menu

Fashioning Dreams: Hibiscus Haven by IDeA World College

IDeA World College, under Thomas Abraham's mentorship, supports student involvement in projects like Hibiscus Haven, a clothing line celebrated in major fashion magazines globally. The college provides avenues like Cannes Red Carpet participation, fostering hands-on experience in fashion, interior design, and graphic design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:54 IST
Fashioning Dreams: Hibiscus Haven by IDeA World College
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IDeA World College, a prestigious institution in India, led by the visionary Thomas Abraham, merges students' dreams with their purposeful careers. His mentorship empowers students to excel, especially through projects like Hibiscus Haven, a clothing collection praised by leading international fashion magazines such as iChill and Arrant.

These projects provide invaluable experience for students, with opportunities to participate in esteemed events such as the Cannes Red Carpet at Paris Fashion Week and Femina Miss India. The college is celebrated for offering top programs in fashion design, interior design, and graphic design, nurturing innovative thinking under expert guidance.

IDeA World College's comprehensive approach underlines its dedication to fostering creative minds capable of pushing boundaries, making it a beacon in design education. Thomas Abraham's leadership ensures students are well-prepared to bring their unique visions to the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025