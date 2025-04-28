Digha's New Jewel: The Jagannath Temple Unveiled

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced her optimism about Digha's transformation into a global tourist destination with the upcoming inauguration of the newly-constructed Jagannath Temple.

Set to open its doors on April 30, the temple is modeled after the renowned 12th-century shrine in Puri. This significant addition is expected to bolster Digha's appeal, capitalizing on its existing charm as a picturesque sea resort town in southern West Bengal.

Highlighting the temple's potential impact, Banerjee noted that it would not only serve as a confluence point for people but also enhance the region's harmonious ambiance, attracting more visitors and pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)