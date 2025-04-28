Left Menu

Digha's New Jewel: The Jagannath Temple Unveiled

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, anticipates Digha, a sea resort town, becoming an international tourist hotspot following the inauguration of a newly-constructed Jagannath Temple on April 30. This temple, modeled after Puri's famous shrine, is expected to enhance Digha's appeal as a place of tourism and pilgrimage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Digha | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:32 IST
Digha's New Jewel: The Jagannath Temple Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced her optimism about Digha's transformation into a global tourist destination with the upcoming inauguration of the newly-constructed Jagannath Temple.

Set to open its doors on April 30, the temple is modeled after the renowned 12th-century shrine in Puri. This significant addition is expected to bolster Digha's appeal, capitalizing on its existing charm as a picturesque sea resort town in southern West Bengal.

Highlighting the temple's potential impact, Banerjee noted that it would not only serve as a confluence point for people but also enhance the region's harmonious ambiance, attracting more visitors and pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025