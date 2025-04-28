Conclave Controversy: The Uncertain Role of Cardinal Becciu

The Vatican is currently navigating a period of transition, preparing for the upcoming conclave while dealing with the complex status of Cardinal Angelo Becciu. Once a significant figure in Vatican circles, Becciu's fall from grace in 2020 due to alleged financial misconduct has left his role in the conclave shrouded in uncertainty.

Despite being convicted on finance-related charges and sentenced to imprisonment, Becciu is appealing the verdict and remains a topic of interest ahead of electing a new pope. Questions abound regarding Becciu's eligibility to vote, with legal experts scrutinizing Vatican regulations and past actions taken by Pope Francis against him.

The situation has captured media attention, especially due to claims regarding trial integrity and alleged interventions by Pope Francis. As the conclave approaches, the Vatican must address whether Becciu's involvement could impact the legitimacy of the impending papal election.

(With inputs from agencies.)