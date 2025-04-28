Payal Kapadia Joins Cannes Jury, Continuing India's Cinematic Legacy

Celebrated Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia is set to grace the prestigious Cannes Film Festival jury this year, following her 2024 Grand Prix win for her debut feature film, "All We Imagine As Light". This return highlights her growing influence in global cinema.

Kapadia first attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, presenting her short film "Afternoon Clouds" followed by her documentary "A Night of Knowing Nothing", which garnered the L'Œil d'or award for best documentary in 2021. Her acclaimed film, "All We Imagine As Light", not only won accolades but also closed a 30-year gap for Indian films in the Cannes Competition.

Under the leadership of esteemed French actor Juliette Binoche, the current Cannes jury includes an array of international talents such as Halle Berry, Alba Rohrwacher, and Leila Slimani. Their task this year is to select the recipient of the Palme d'or from 21 competing films, with announcements happening at the gala's closing ceremony on May 24.

