Left Menu

Payal Kapadia Joins Cannes Jury, Continuing India's Cinematic Legacy

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia, known for her award-winning film “All We Imagine As Light”, joins the Cannes Film Festival jury in 2024. Her participation marks a continuation of India’s presence on the prestigious panel. The jury, led by Juliette Binoche, will announce winners on May 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:36 IST
Payal Kapadia Joins Cannes Jury, Continuing India's Cinematic Legacy
Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia is set to grace the prestigious Cannes Film Festival jury this year, following her 2024 Grand Prix win for her debut feature film, "All We Imagine As Light". This return highlights her growing influence in global cinema.

Kapadia first attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, presenting her short film "Afternoon Clouds" followed by her documentary "A Night of Knowing Nothing", which garnered the L'Œil d'or award for best documentary in 2021. Her acclaimed film, "All We Imagine As Light", not only won accolades but also closed a 30-year gap for Indian films in the Cannes Competition.

Under the leadership of esteemed French actor Juliette Binoche, the current Cannes jury includes an array of international talents such as Halle Berry, Alba Rohrwacher, and Leila Slimani. Their task this year is to select the recipient of the Palme d'or from 21 competing films, with announcements happening at the gala's closing ceremony on May 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025