Harmonious Triumph: Violin Virtuoso L. Subramaniam Honored with Padma Vibhushan

Esteemed violinist Lakshminarayana Subramaniam has been honored with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The accolade was presented by President Droupadi Murmu, in recognition of Subramaniam's outstanding contributions to music.

Speaking to ANI after the event, Subramaniam expressed his elation and gratitude. 'This award is a testament to the entire community of violinists,' he remarked, noting the historical significance of this recognition. His wife, renowned singer Kavita Krishnamurthy, accompanied him to the event.

Subramaniam's illustrious career spans compositions for esteemed ballet companies and films such as 'Salaam Bombay' and 'Mississippi Masala.' Reflecting on his education, he narrated his journey to acquiring a Master's in Western Classical Music in the U.S., condensing a six-year requirement into nine months due to a lack of formal undergraduate music credentials.

