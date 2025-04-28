Left Menu

Harmonious Triumph: Violin Virtuoso L. Subramaniam Honored with Padma Vibhushan

Celebrated violinist L. Subramaniam was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Expressing gratitude, Subramaniam acknowledged the honor for the violinist community. Additionally, he reflected on his unique journey to mastering Western classical music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:40 IST
Harmonious Triumph: Violin Virtuoso L. Subramaniam Honored with Padma Vibhushan
Violinist L Subramaniam (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Esteemed violinist Lakshminarayana Subramaniam has been honored with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The accolade was presented by President Droupadi Murmu, in recognition of Subramaniam's outstanding contributions to music.

Speaking to ANI after the event, Subramaniam expressed his elation and gratitude. 'This award is a testament to the entire community of violinists,' he remarked, noting the historical significance of this recognition. His wife, renowned singer Kavita Krishnamurthy, accompanied him to the event.

Subramaniam's illustrious career spans compositions for esteemed ballet companies and films such as 'Salaam Bombay' and 'Mississippi Masala.' Reflecting on his education, he narrated his journey to acquiring a Master's in Western Classical Music in the U.S., condensing a six-year requirement into nine months due to a lack of formal undergraduate music credentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025