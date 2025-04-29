Indira Gandhi and the Years That Reshaped India

Historian Srinath Raghavan's upcoming book delves into the political legacy of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, shedding light on her influential career and impact on India. The book, titled 'Indira Gandhi and the Years that Transformed India', is expected to hit the shelves on May 30.

Raghavan's work promises a fresh perspective on Gandhi's leadership during pivotal moments such as the 1971 war and the Emergency, offering a nuanced analysis of her decisions against the backdrop of nationalism and global politics. The publication, under Penguin Random House India's 'Allen Lane' imprint, is based on extensive research and newly declassified global archives.

The narrative explores the paradoxes of Gandhi’s leadership, highlighting her determination and the authoritarian aspects of her rule. Drawing from 15 years of rigorous research, Raghavan's book aims to fill a historical gap in understanding Gandhi's era, providing readers a comprehensive view of postcolonial India's complex political landscape.

