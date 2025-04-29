Left Menu

Indira Gandhi and the Years That Reshaped India

Historian Srinath Raghavan's forthcoming book offers an insightful narrative of Indira Gandhi's political legacy. Set against the backdrop of nationalism, global politics, and economic change, the account draws on extensive research and chronicles her impactful tenure, including pivotal moments like the Emergency and the 1971 war. Scheduled for release on May 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:02 IST
Indira Gandhi and the Years That Reshaped India
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Historian Srinath Raghavan's upcoming book delves into the political legacy of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, shedding light on her influential career and impact on India. The book, titled 'Indira Gandhi and the Years that Transformed India', is expected to hit the shelves on May 30.

Raghavan's work promises a fresh perspective on Gandhi's leadership during pivotal moments such as the 1971 war and the Emergency, offering a nuanced analysis of her decisions against the backdrop of nationalism and global politics. The publication, under Penguin Random House India's 'Allen Lane' imprint, is based on extensive research and newly declassified global archives.

The narrative explores the paradoxes of Gandhi’s leadership, highlighting her determination and the authoritarian aspects of her rule. Drawing from 15 years of rigorous research, Raghavan's book aims to fill a historical gap in understanding Gandhi's era, providing readers a comprehensive view of postcolonial India's complex political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025