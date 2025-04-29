White Smoke, New Hope: Secrets Inside the Papal Conclave
The papal conclave is a secretive process where cardinals elect a new pope, maintaining strict seclusion and facing automatic excommunication if they reveal any details. The process involves multiple rounds of voting until a two-thirds majority is reached, accompanied by the symbolic burning of ballots to signal a decision.
The conclave, a time-honored tradition, convenes to select a new pope through a process shrouded in secrecy and centuries-old rituals. Originating from the Italian term 'con clave,' which means 'with a key,' signifies the cardinals' seclusion until a decision is reached.
Voting begins after the dean celebrates Mass, and cardinals take an oath of secrecy; only cardinal-electors under age 80 vote. Some 135 cardinals are eligible, exceeding the typical limit due to papal discretion. The process seeks a two-thirds majority for a successful election.
Pope emeritus Benedict XVI's reforms were key, such as ensuring two-thirds majority voting consistency, even triggering runoff elections if needed. White smoke announces the election of a new pope, soon declared to the world with the iconic phrase, 'Habemus Papam!'
