Tragic Bus Accident Claims Seven Lives in Uttarakhand Gorge
A tragic bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district resulted in seven deaths and 12 injuries. The bus fell into a gorge near Bhikiyasain while traveling to Ramnagar. Rescue operations were conducted by police and SDRF teams, and the injured were hospitalized. Chief Minister Dhami expressed condolences and monitored the situation.
A tragic bus accident claimed the lives of seven people and injured approximately 12 others after the vehicle plunged into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district, police reported Tuesday.
The unfortunate incident occurred in the Bhikiyasain area as the bus traveled from Dwarahat in Almora to Ramnagar in Nainital, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha.
Promptly responding to the emergency, police and State Disaster Response Force teams rushed to the accident site to conduct rescue operations. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences and assured ongoing monitoring of the situation, emphasizing efforts to provide medical care to the injured.
