Modi Urges Russia-Ukraine Diplomacy Amid Rising Concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound concern over reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence was targeted. Drones from Ukraine allegedly attempted an attack on the President's country residence in the Novgorod region, Russia claimed.

On Tuesday, Modi highlighted the urgency for diplomatic channels to take precedence in the Russia-Ukraine tensions. He made his remarks through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

'We urge all concerned to stay focused on diplomatic paths to peace and to refrain from actions that could undermine these efforts,' Modi emphasized.

