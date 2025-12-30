Left Menu

Modi Urges Russia-Ukraine Diplomacy Amid Rising Concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern about reports of Ukrainian drones targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence. Emphasizing diplomacy, Modi urged all parties to focus on peaceful resolutions and avoid actions that could hinder diplomatic efforts between Russia and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound concern over reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence was targeted. Drones from Ukraine allegedly attempted an attack on the President's country residence in the Novgorod region, Russia claimed.

On Tuesday, Modi highlighted the urgency for diplomatic channels to take precedence in the Russia-Ukraine tensions. He made his remarks through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

'We urge all concerned to stay focused on diplomatic paths to peace and to refrain from actions that could undermine these efforts,' Modi emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

