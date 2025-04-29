Telangana Gears Up for Glamorous Miss World Pageant

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has mandated stringent preparations for the Miss World contest, scheduled from May 10 to May 31. During a meeting with officials, Reddy underscored the importance of ensuring zero inconvenience for participants and tight security at key locations.

The Chief Minister directed police officials to enforce rigorous security measures at the airport, hotels, and event venues. An official statement highlighted Reddy's proposal to appoint special officers for each department to oversee the comprehensive planning of the event.

Additionally, Reddy urged the setting up of special arrangements to promote Telangana's tourist and historical sites. Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao indicated the event, estimated to cost Rs 54 crore, will be spread across culturally significant venues, including Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)