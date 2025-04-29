Voices from the Past: Asian American Veterans Reflect on Vietnam War

In the turbulent times of 1967, William Fong, an Asian American from San Francisco, was drafted into the Vietnam War. He left his home, facing racial anxiety and fearing misidentification among predominantly white soldiers, turning his fears into determination to excel as a soldier.

Now 77, Fong reflects on his experiences amid a broader conversation about the complexities faced by Asian American veterans. Many recall being mistaken for the enemy due to racial prejudices, yet found camaraderie and pride in their service.

The narrative of these veterans is being diligently preserved by the Asian American Community Media Project, spearheaded by Don Bannai and George Wada. Through poignant interviews, they aim to shed light on the untold stories of a generation, capturing emotional yet cathartic accounts of their military service.

(With inputs from agencies.)