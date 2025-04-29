Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Indian Student Found Dead in Ottawa, Family Seeks Help

The family of Vanshika Saini, a 21-year-old student from India, found dead in Ottawa, seeks the Indian government's help to return her body to Punjab. Vanshika, daughter of AAP leader Davinder Saini, went missing last Friday. Authorities are investigating the cause of death, pending postmortem results.

  • Country:
  • India

The family of 21-year-old Vanshika Saini, an Indian student found dead in Ottawa, has called on the Indian government for assistance in repatriating her body to Punjab. Vanshika, daughter of AAP leader Davinder Saini, had been missing for three days.

She moved to Canada two years ago to pursue her studies, having always been a top student. The circumstances of her death remain unclear, pending a postmortem examination. Her father, grappling with the loss, seeks closure and the return of her remains.

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa confirmed Vanshika's death via social media. Authorities are investigating the case, and AAP members, including MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, are involved in efforts to bring her body home. The family remains in shock as they await answers and assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

