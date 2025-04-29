Trailblazing Women Honored at Inaugural Anyatama Awards

The Abha Surgy Centre in Kolkata, India, celebrated its 30th anniversary by hosting the inaugural edition of its Anyatama - Anya Naarir Golpo award. This event recognized the remarkable achievements of four women from diverse fields who have made groundbreaking contributions to society.

Key figures in attendance included Ms Chandrima Bhattacharya, Hon'ble Minister of State, and the legendary singer Padma Bhushan Ms Usha Uthup, who performed at the event. The awards highlighted the inspiring journeys of the winners, including the first female bus driver in Bengal, Pratima Poddar, and Tumpa Das, the first female cremator in the area.

Other awardees were Taniya Sanyal, India's first female aviation firefighter, and Debjani Mookherjee, a social entrepreneur who founded Nanighar to empower homemakers. The awards ceremony served as a testament to the indomitable spirit of women, inspiring many with their stories of perseverance and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)