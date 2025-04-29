Left Menu

Rajasthan's Tiger Triumph: Ten New Cubs Boost Conservation Efforts

Ten tiger cubs were recently born across Rajasthan's wildlife reserves, marking a milestone in the state's conservation efforts. The cubs, spotted in Sariska, Ranthambore, and Nahargarh, highlight successful wildlife management. Officials intensify monitoring and emphasize community involvement to protect the growing tiger population in the region.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost for wildlife conservation, ten tiger cubs have been born in three major reserves across Rajasthan.

The new additions underscore the state's commitment to increasing its tiger population through effective management and habitat improvement.

State Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma confirmed that Sariska Tiger Reserve saw the birth of three cubs, while Ranthambore National Park had two, and Nahargarh Biological Park celebrated the arrival of five.

Sariska now boasts a record-high tiger population of 44, while Ranthambore's stands at 72, reflecting ongoing success in state efforts.

This follows a notable sighting of tigress ST-30 with her first litter of three cubs, suggesting enhanced habitat conditions and conservation measures.

The births have prompted increased monitoring with camera traps and patrols to ensure the safety of the new cubs and their mothers.

In Nahargarh, tigress Rani, brought from Odisha in 2021, delivered her cubs under veterinary care, highlighting cross-state conservation cooperation.

Minister Sharma has urged continued strength in conservation initiatives and local community engagement to safeguard the national animal's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

