Innovative Art Installation Raises Malaria Awareness in Bhavnagar

In a novel initiative to mark World Malaria Day 2025, Reckitt, a global leader in consumer health and hygiene, has inaugurated an eco-friendly art installation in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. The installation, crafted by acclaimed sculptor Dr. Bibhuti Adhikary, underscores the theme 'Malaria Ends with Us – Reinvest. Reimagine. Reignite' and aims to galvanize local communities in the fight against malaria.

The public installation, made from 100% recycled materials, features three mosquito figures integrated with dynamic lighting to indicate local malaria trends. Supported by the Government of Gujarat and spearheaded under Reckitt's 'Self Care for New Moms and Kids Under Five' program, the initiative seeks to increase awareness around vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue through community engagement and proactive prevention strategies.

Graced by key dignitaries, including Smt. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, and Bhavnagar's Mayor Shri Bharatbhai Barad, the unveiling highlighted Bhavnagar's commitment to public health innovation. The initiative aligns with WHO's goals, utilizing behavior change communication and community health workers to bolster education, prevention, and control measures.

