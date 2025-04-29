Spring Festivals Surge: Hong Kong's Cultural Tapestry

Spring in Hong Kong is synonymous with a plethora of vibrant festivals, with the Cheung Chau Bun Festival leading the charge from May 5-6. This cherished event turns the tranquil Cheung Chau island into a lively cultural hotspot, drawing Indian travelers among other international visitors marking their summer holidays.

The festival, rooted in folklore and recognized since 2011 as a part of China's intangible cultural heritage, honors the sea god Pak Tai—credited with saving the island from an 18th-century plague. Highlights include intricate Taoist ceremonies and the energetic bun-scrambling competition, where climbers race to reach the top of a bun-adorned tower.

Hong Kong continues to thrive culturally throughout spring, hosting other significant events like the Labour Day Golden Week and numerous city-wide initiatives under the Cultural Beat program. From grand parades to serene ceremonies, the city's diverse offerings highlight its rich traditions and modern cultural dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)