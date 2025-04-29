Left Menu

Babil Khan's Journey: A Legacy of Art and Inspiration

Babil Khan, son of the late filmmaking icon Irrfan Khan, fondly reflects on his experiences in the film industry, drawing inspiration from his father. He recalls their time on the set of 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' and credits his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, for her support in creating the legacy of Irrfan.

Updated: 29-04-2025 18:42 IST
Babil Khan, the promising star and son of revered actor Irrfan Khan, reminisces about his cherished moments in the film industry. As he reflects on his internship days during the shooting of 'Qarib Qarib Singlle', Babil highlights the spontaneity and brilliance of his late father, whom he regards as a legend alongside Marlon Brando and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Irrfan, celebrated for his unparalleled acting style, never adhered to a fixed method, constantly evolving his craft by observing life. His humility and openness to learn greatly influenced Babil, who recalls his father incorporating a joke just as he laughed at it, showcasing Irrfan's adaptability.

Behind Irrfan's greatness was the unwavering support of his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, crucial in shaping his legacy. Babil also shares insights into his bond with director Shoojit Sircar, who supported him through personal challenges. Babil's own career continues to grow, with his recent role in the cyber thriller 'Logout' on ZEE5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

