Mystery of the Sycamore Gap Tree: Unraveling an Iconic Vandalism

The cherished Sycamore Gap tree, which had stood proudly along Hadrian's Wall in northern England for over a century, was recently cut down in a brazen act of vandalism, causing public outrage. This act led to the trial of two men at Newcastle Crown Court.

Video evidence displayed in court captured the tree's dramatic felling, showing a figured silhouette cutting through the centuries-old rings with a chainsaw. The suspects, Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers, have denied the charges, but the evidence, including videos and metadata, suggests their involvement.

The Sycamore Gap tree, not Britain's oldest, gained fame as a picturesque landmark featured in the 1991 film "Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves." The incident has strained the once-close friendship between the accused, with each pointing fingers as the trial proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)