Mystery of the Sycamore Gap Tree: Unraveling an Iconic Vandalism
The Sycamore Gap tree, a beloved landmark along Hadrian's Wall in England, was felled in a shocking act of vandalism, leading to the trial of two men. The iconic tree, made famous in a Robin Hood film, was destroyed in minutes. The suspects' friendship has crumbled amid blame and evidence against them.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The cherished Sycamore Gap tree, which had stood proudly along Hadrian's Wall in northern England for over a century, was recently cut down in a brazen act of vandalism, causing public outrage. This act led to the trial of two men at Newcastle Crown Court.
Video evidence displayed in court captured the tree's dramatic felling, showing a figured silhouette cutting through the centuries-old rings with a chainsaw. The suspects, Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers, have denied the charges, but the evidence, including videos and metadata, suggests their involvement.
The Sycamore Gap tree, not Britain's oldest, gained fame as a picturesque landmark featured in the 1991 film "Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves." The incident has strained the once-close friendship between the accused, with each pointing fingers as the trial proceeds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Judicial Showdown: Former President Yoon's High-Stakes Trial Begins
Uproar in Seoul: Former President Yoon Faces Historic Trial
Turbulence in Health Sector: Lawsuits, Policy Shifts, and Discontinued Trials
Modi's Vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' with Industrial and Agricultural Synergy
Stars Shine at Coachella Amidst Visa Challenges and Legal Trials