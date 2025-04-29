Left Menu

Mystery of the Sycamore Gap Tree: Unraveling an Iconic Vandalism

The Sycamore Gap tree, a beloved landmark along Hadrian's Wall in England, was felled in a shocking act of vandalism, leading to the trial of two men. The iconic tree, made famous in a Robin Hood film, was destroyed in minutes. The suspects' friendship has crumbled amid blame and evidence against them.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The cherished Sycamore Gap tree, which had stood proudly along Hadrian's Wall in northern England for over a century, was recently cut down in a brazen act of vandalism, causing public outrage. This act led to the trial of two men at Newcastle Crown Court.

Video evidence displayed in court captured the tree's dramatic felling, showing a figured silhouette cutting through the centuries-old rings with a chainsaw. The suspects, Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers, have denied the charges, but the evidence, including videos and metadata, suggests their involvement.

The Sycamore Gap tree, not Britain's oldest, gained fame as a picturesque landmark featured in the 1991 film "Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves." The incident has strained the once-close friendship between the accused, with each pointing fingers as the trial proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

