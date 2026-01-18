Left Menu

Mystery Abduction: Hunt for Missing Industrialist's Son

A Janata Dal (United) MLA has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to involve central agencies in the search for Kairav Gandhi, a 24-year-old son of a Jamshedpur industrialist, missing for five days. A Special Investigation Team has been formed, and police have recovered Kairav’s car.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:52 IST
Mystery Abduction: Hunt for Missing Industrialist's Son
  • Country:
  • India

A Janata Dal (United) legislator has made a public appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to utilize central investigative agencies in the hunt for Kairav Gandhi, the missing 24-year-old son of a Jamshedpur industrialist. Gandhi has been absent for five days, and the case is being treated with utmost urgency.

MLA Saryu Roy revealed the disappearance occurred Tuesday afternoon and criticized the state government for not making a significant breakthrough. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Roy raised concerns about an interstate gang potentially being involved.

A Special Investigation Team is actively working towards locating Kairav, with local law enforcement recovering Gandhi's vehicle shortly after his disappearance. The Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry is looking into further actions as the search intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
2
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
3
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
4
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026