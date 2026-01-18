Mystery Abduction: Hunt for Missing Industrialist's Son

A Janata Dal (United) legislator has made a public appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to utilize central investigative agencies in the hunt for Kairav Gandhi, the missing 24-year-old son of a Jamshedpur industrialist. Gandhi has been absent for five days, and the case is being treated with utmost urgency.

MLA Saryu Roy revealed the disappearance occurred Tuesday afternoon and criticized the state government for not making a significant breakthrough. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Roy raised concerns about an interstate gang potentially being involved.

A Special Investigation Team is actively working towards locating Kairav, with local law enforcement recovering Gandhi's vehicle shortly after his disappearance. The Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry is looking into further actions as the search intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)