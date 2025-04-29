Left Menu

Maharashtra Acquires Iconic Raghuji Sword from Historic Auction

The Maharashtra Government has acquired the historic Raghuji Sword, once belonging to Raje Raghuji Bhonsle, for Rs 47.15 lakh. The sword was purchased through an intermediary due to technical issues, after being auctioned for 38,100 pounds. Its European-style blade bears Devanagari script inscriptions, illustrating its unique cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Government has secured a significant historical artifact, the Raghuji Sword, for Rs 47.15 lakh, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This storied weapon once belonged to Raje Raghuji Bhonsle, the founder of the Bhonsle dynasty of Nagpur.

Raghuji, in 1745, led a notable battle against the Nawab of Bengal. The acquisition was facilitated by an intermediary, a necessity due to technical challenges, noted Fadnavis. Sotheby's, which conducted the auction, reported the sword fetched 38,100 pounds, with pre-auction estimates between 6,000 and 8,000 pounds.

The sword boasts a slightly curved, European-influenced blade with Devanagari script and traditional 'basket'-style hilt adorned with gold. Notably, Indian courts often sought European-styled blades, reflecting this piece's cultural and historical reverence, further solidified by its marking as a creation for the Maratha general Raghuji Bhonsle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

