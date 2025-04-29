Nepal's Higher Hurdles for Everest Aspirants: A Journey to Safer Summits

Nepal is set to introduce tougher restrictions for climbers aspiring to summit the world's tallest mountain, Mount Everest. Aimed at reducing fatalities and preserving the natural environment, the country is considering a new law that mandates climbers to first have scaled a peak over 7,000 meters.

The proposed regulations are part of the Integrated Tourism Bill, registered in Parliament. Key measures include mandatory health checks for climbers and a shift from a refundable to a non-refundable garbage fee, reflecting the government's commitment to ensuring safety and combating the 'world's highest garbage dump' reputation.

While the bill remains in draft form, it signals an earnest effort by Nepal to regulate its climbing industry. With increasing numbers highlighting economic benefits, this initiative also acknowledges the severe risks, from traffic jams to life-threatening conditions, that come with overcrowding on Everest.

(With inputs from agencies.)