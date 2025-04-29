Alankit Expands with New Consular Centers in Germany

In a significant move to bolster support for the Indian diaspora in Germany, Alankit Assignments Limited has unveiled four new Indian Consular Application Centres. Set in strategic locations including Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Berlin, these centers promise streamlined and technology-driven consular services, enhancing overall efficiency.

These ICACs, operating in partnership with the Embassy of India and the Consulates General, offer a comprehensive suite of services. Among them are passport issuance and renewal, visa processing for tourists, business people, and students, as well as essential consular services like attestation and document legalization.

Emphasizing customer convenience, Alankit has ensured that these centers are easily accessible, provide ample parking, and feature a user-friendly appointment system. This expansion not only strengthens Alankit's global presence but also aligns with its mission to deliver seamless consular services worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)