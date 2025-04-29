Left Menu

Alankit Expands with New Consular Centers in Germany

Alankit Assignments Limited launches four Indian Consular Application Centres in Germany to improve consular services for the Indian diaspora. Located in Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Berlin, these centers streamline processes such as visas, passports, and other essential services, ensuring efficiency and convenience for applicants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:27 IST
In a significant move to bolster support for the Indian diaspora in Germany, Alankit Assignments Limited has unveiled four new Indian Consular Application Centres. Set in strategic locations including Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Berlin, these centers promise streamlined and technology-driven consular services, enhancing overall efficiency.

These ICACs, operating in partnership with the Embassy of India and the Consulates General, offer a comprehensive suite of services. Among them are passport issuance and renewal, visa processing for tourists, business people, and students, as well as essential consular services like attestation and document legalization.

Emphasizing customer convenience, Alankit has ensured that these centers are easily accessible, provide ample parking, and feature a user-friendly appointment system. This expansion not only strengthens Alankit's global presence but also aligns with its mission to deliver seamless consular services worldwide.

