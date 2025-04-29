Culture Ministry's New Initiative: Empowering Artists with IP and GI Registration

The Culture Ministry is set to launch dedicated cells across its academies and centers, aiming to educate new artists about Intellectual Property Rights (IP) and assist them in IP registration. This was announced by Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal during an event in collaboration with FICCI, attended by noted figures like lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Aggarwal elaborated on the initiative, which includes organizing workshops in regional languages to ensure artists lacking resources get the needed information. Through partnerships with major digital platforms, the ministry seeks to enhance market access for uncommercialized art and music.

Additionally, the ministry plans GI registration for traditional instruments and is pursuing public-private partnerships to create a sustainable environment for IP protection, engaging corporate entities and state governments as stakeholders in these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)