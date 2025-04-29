Delhi University Commemorates Centenary Year with Exclusive Wristwatches

In a significant move to honor its 100-year milestone, Delhi University announced it would gift HMT wristwatches to all employees, both current and retired. This initiative spans May 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, with the aim of making the centenary year memorable.

The varsity has chosen two specific models of HMT wristwatches for either gender, according to an official circular. The Centenary Year holds historic importance, celebrated enthusiastically throughout the university with college-organized events.

The Registrar's office has requested principals, directors, and provosts of all affiliated colleges and institutions to present the proposal to their Governing Bodies for approval. The associated costs will be covered by the colleges, institutes, and hostels from their respective receipts.

(With inputs from agencies.)