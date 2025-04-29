Heartbreaking Stampede: Young Survivor Continues Recovery
An eight-year-old boy named Sritej, injured in a stampede during a 'Pushpa 2' screening, is in a neurorehabilitation center. His mother died in the incident. Actor Allu Arjun was arrested in connection but later released. Arjun, and the film's creators, and the state government have offered financial aid to the boy's family.
- Country:
- India
An eight-year-old boy, Sritej, has been transferred to a neurorehabilitation center after sustaining injuries in a stampede at a 'Pushpa 2' screening last December. The incident previously resulted in his mother's death.
According to KIMS Cuddles hospital in Secunderabad, Sritej is now able to take oral feeds and no longer depends on respiratory support. The injuries had initially left him with impaired sensorium, necessitating long-term medical care.
In the aftermath, actor Allu Arjun, who was arrested but later released in connection with the incident, along with the film's producers, pledged Rs 2 crore towards the boy's family. Additionally, the Telangana government promised financial support to help with ongoing care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
