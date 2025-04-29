Left Menu

Heartbreaking Stampede: Young Survivor Continues Recovery

An eight-year-old boy named Sritej, injured in a stampede during a 'Pushpa 2' screening, is in a neurorehabilitation center. His mother died in the incident. Actor Allu Arjun was arrested in connection but later released. Arjun, and the film's creators, and the state government have offered financial aid to the boy's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:39 IST
Heartbreaking Stampede: Young Survivor Continues Recovery
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old boy, Sritej, has been transferred to a neurorehabilitation center after sustaining injuries in a stampede at a 'Pushpa 2' screening last December. The incident previously resulted in his mother's death.

According to KIMS Cuddles hospital in Secunderabad, Sritej is now able to take oral feeds and no longer depends on respiratory support. The injuries had initially left him with impaired sensorium, necessitating long-term medical care.

In the aftermath, actor Allu Arjun, who was arrested but later released in connection with the incident, along with the film's producers, pledged Rs 2 crore towards the boy's family. Additionally, the Telangana government promised financial support to help with ongoing care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025