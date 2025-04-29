Heartbreaking Stampede: Young Survivor Continues Recovery

An eight-year-old boy, Sritej, has been transferred to a neurorehabilitation center after sustaining injuries in a stampede at a 'Pushpa 2' screening last December. The incident previously resulted in his mother's death.

According to KIMS Cuddles hospital in Secunderabad, Sritej is now able to take oral feeds and no longer depends on respiratory support. The injuries had initially left him with impaired sensorium, necessitating long-term medical care.

In the aftermath, actor Allu Arjun, who was arrested but later released in connection with the incident, along with the film's producers, pledged Rs 2 crore towards the boy's family. Additionally, the Telangana government promised financial support to help with ongoing care.

(With inputs from agencies.)