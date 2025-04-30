Left Menu

Federal Judge Secures Funds for Radio Free Europe Amidst Legal Battle

A federal judge has ruled to restore $12 million to Radio Free Europe, preventing its closure amidst a lawsuit against the Trump administration's funding cuts. The decision underscores the historical importance of the pro-democracy media outlet, which has faced significant operational challenges due to revoked funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2025 03:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 03:42 IST
Federal Judge Secures Funds for Radio Free Europe Amidst Legal Battle
In a significant legal development, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to reinstate $12 million in funds allocated to Radio Free Europe, averting the potential shutdown of the pro-democracy media outlet.

US District Judge Royce Lamberth, appointed by former President Ronald Reagan, ruled against the administration's unilateral decision to withdraw the funding approved by Congress. The judge's decision is pending a lawsuit intended to maintain the station's operations.

Radio Free Europe plays a crucial role in broadcasting news across Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East, operating from its journalistic headquarters in the Czech Republic. The outlet, like Voice of America, has faced severe funding cuts, impacting its ability to maintain contracts with journalists and other essential operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

