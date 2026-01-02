Pipe Bomb Plot on Capitol's Eve: Federal Judge Orders Detention

A federal judge has ruled that Brian Cole, accused of planting pipe bombs ahead of the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, must remain in custody as legal proceedings continue. U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Sharbaugh highlighted significant evidence against Cole, who faces multiple explosives-related charges.

In his decision, Judge Sharbaugh noted that the suspected bombs, although they did not detonate, created fear and could have led to severe consequences, such as property damage and injury to political staff and others, on the eve of a major Congressional event.

Cole's defense contends that the bombs were non-viable and argued for his release, citing his clean record and family ties. However, the FBI maintains their viability, and prosecutors reveal Cole admitted his actions and his belief in election tampering allegations propagated by former President Trump.

