In a bold move, China defended its burgeoning influence in Chile amid escalating tensions with the United States, ignited by Beijing's proposed astronomical venture in the Atacama Desert. During a press conference, China's ambassador to Chile, Niu Qingbao, accused the U.S. of interfering with Chile's sovereign decisions.

The multi-million dollar project involves a high-resolution telescope, crucial for observing near-Earth objects, and has become a geopolitical flashpoint between the two superpowers. Concerns are brewing in Washington over China's growing presence in Latin America, challenging America's traditional stronghold in the region.

The Chilean government has put the telescope project on hold for further review, even as the U.S. grapples with China's expansive reach. Meanwhile, officials from Chile and the Chinese National Astronomical Observatory are in discussions to clarify the project's alignment with Chilean laws and its overall implications.

