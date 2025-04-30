Left Menu

Temple Tragedy: Wall Collapse Claims Seven Lives at Simhachalam

Seven devotees perished in a wall collapse at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, triggered by heavy rains. Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister announced compensation for victims' families and an inquiry. Simultaneous efforts to rescue the trapped ensued, highlighting the delicate balance between religious festivities and infrastructural challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, seven lives were lost when a wall at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam collapsed under rain-soaked conditions early Wednesday morning. Authorities confirmed the fatalities and stated that one more person sustained injuries.

Responding to the disaster, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences and announced substantial compensation for the deceased's kin. The Chief Minister ordered an in-depth inquiry into the incident and assured job placements for victims' family members within the temple endowments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders echoed their sympathy while rescue operations were actively conducted by the National Disaster Response Force. Early assessments indicated that soil loosening due to heavy rainfall resulted in the structural failure of the wall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

