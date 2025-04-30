Left Menu

Tata Tea JaagoRe Launches AI Campaign to Combat Climate Change

Tata Tea JaagoRe, a social awakening initiative by Tata Consumer Products Limited, launches an AI-powered campaign 'Har Green Action se Farak Padega'. The campaign encourages individuals to undertake small daily actions that collectively combat climate change. It integrates image recognition technology to track and validate these efforts, promoting positive environmental impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:17 IST
Tata Tea JaagoRe Launches AI Campaign to Combat Climate Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Tea JaagoRe has introduced an innovative campaign titled 'Har Green Action se Farak Padega', leveraging artificial intelligence to inspire meaningful action against climate change. Unveiled by Tata Consumer Products Limited, the initiative nudges individuals to incorporate small, eco-friendly habits into their daily routines.

Driven by an AI-powered WhatsApp tool, the campaign features the advanced capabilities of Google's Gemini, enabling users to assess the environmental impact of actions like using lids on cooking pots, opting for public transport, and conserving water. Actor Dia Mirza supports the campaign, urging collective productivity through a digital film.

Each time consumers document ten 'green actions', Tata Tea plants a tree, further reinforcing the movement's goal. The larger message, amplified by a film from Mullen Lintas, emphasizes the significance of cumulative small efforts. 'JaagoRe' serves as a rallying cry for social awareness, aiming to cultivate societal responsibility towards climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025