Sunny Thomas: The Coach Behind India's Shooting Prowess

Sunny Thomas, the esteemed former India shooting coach, has passed away at the age of 84 due to a cardiac arrest. His contributions to India's shooting success include overseeing the country's rise in prominence, with athletes achieving multiple Olympic medals under his guidance.

Thomas, who coached from 1993 to 2012, was an integral part of India's shooting history. He was awarded the Dronacharya award in 2001 and was a coach during the 2004 Athens Olympics, notably for Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's silver medal in double trap shooting.

Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual gold medalist in the Beijing Olympics, revered Thomas as more than a coach, describing him as a mentor and father figure. Thomas's leadership saw the emergence of many prominent shooters, and his impact on the sport remains unmatched.

(With inputs from agencies.)