Mamata Banerjee Inaugurates Digha's New Jagannath Temple

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Jagannath Temple in Digha on Akshay Trithiya. She expressed gratitude to those involved in its construction. The temple is expected to become a significant pilgrimage destination in the future, attracting people of various faiths.

Digha | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee marked a significant cultural milestone on Wednesday by inaugurating the newly constructed Jagannath Temple in Digha, aligning with the auspicious occasion of Akshay Trithiya.

In her address, Banerjee praised the teamwork of the workers and engineers who successfully completed the temple's construction within a span of three years.

'It is heartening to see people from diverse religious backgrounds attend today's inaugural event,' Banerjee remarked, foreseeing the temple's potential to grow into a prominent pilgrimage destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

