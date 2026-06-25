U.S. Urges Stronger Ties with Taiwan Despite Chinese Pressure

The U.S. government has urged states and businesses to enhance ties with Taiwan despite China's efforts to discourage such engagement. In letters from U.S. Departments of State, Agriculture, and Commerce, officials emphasized Taiwan's importance to global trade and its enduring partnership with the U.S., countering Beijing's claims of sovereignty over the island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China Has Been Contacting Us States And Private Firms To Discourage Engagement With Taiwan And Mischaracterising Us Policy | Updated: 25-06-2026 08:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 08:12 IST
U.S. Urges Stronger Ties with Taiwan Despite Chinese Pressure
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The U.S. government has prompted states and private firms to strengthen connections with Taiwan, despite China's attempts to curb such engagement. In joint letters from the U.S. Departments of State, Agriculture, and Commerce, officials highlighted Taiwan's critical role in global trade and its longstanding partnership with the U.S.

The letters, addressed to governors and business leaders, were released by the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan. The documents reveal that China's embassy and consulates regularly dissuade U.S. entities from engaging with Taiwan, often misrepresenting Washington's policy regarding the island.

U.S. officials reassured recipients that Taiwan is a vital partner, encouraging them to leverage the opportunities arising from their shared values. Despite lacking formal diplomatic ties, the U.S. remains Taiwan's most significant international ally and arms supplier, much to Beijing's dismay, given its territorial claim over Taiwan.

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