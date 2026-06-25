Fortescue Faces Class Action Over Alleged Misconduct at Mining Sites
Australia's Fortescue is embroiled in a class action lawsuit alleging sexual harassment at its remote mining locations. The suit, filed by JGA Saddler, follows similar actions against other mining giants. Fortescue is investing $300 million to enhance safety measures. Women report facing harassment and reprisals for speaking up.
Australia's Fortescue, one of the world's leading iron ore miners, is facing a class action lawsuit claiming pervasive sexual harassment at its remote sites.
Filed by law firm JGA Saddler, the case involves allegations from numerous women, highlighting severe workplace issues in the mining industry.
Fortescue is investing $300 million to upgrade safety, while incidents of reported harassment have sparked public and legal scrutiny.