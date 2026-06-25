U.S. Mobilizes Aid After Devastating Earthquakes in Venezuela
The U.S. is coordinating with Venezuelan authorities after devastating earthquakes struck near Caracas. The State Department is dispatching aid and rescue teams. Relations have improved since the U.S. engaged with the interim Venezuelan government, following the removal of President Maduro.
The U.S. government is actively coordinating with Venezuelan authorities in the wake of strong earthquakes that struck west of Venezuela's capital, Caracas, on Wednesday. The earthquakes caused widespread devastation, with buildings collapsing and many people reportedly trapped in the debris.
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau stated that the U.S. is mobilizing assistance and has activated a disaster response team to provide critical support. U.S. State Department official Jeremy Lewin confirmed that search and rescue teams, along with medical and humanitarian supplies, would be sent to aid those affected by the natural disaster.
In recent months, diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Venezuela have seen improvement after the U.S. engaged with an interim government following the ousting of former President Nicolas Maduro. This new cooperation includes agreements on oil sales and investment incentives.