U.S. Mobilizes Aid After Devastating Earthquakes in Venezuela

The Us Said Late On Wednesday It Was In Touch With Venezuelan Authorities Following Strong Earthquakes And Was Mobilizing Assistance For The South American Nation Were In Touch With The Authorities And Mobilizing Assistance

The U.S. government is actively coordinating with Venezuelan authorities in the wake of strong earthquakes that struck west of Venezuela's capital, Caracas, on Wednesday. The earthquakes caused widespread devastation, with buildings collapsing and many people reportedly trapped in the debris.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau stated that the U.S. is mobilizing assistance and has activated a disaster response team to provide critical support. U.S. State Department official Jeremy Lewin confirmed that search and rescue teams, along with medical and humanitarian supplies, would be sent to aid those affected by the natural disaster.

In recent months, diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Venezuela have seen improvement after the U.S. engaged with an interim government following the ousting of former President Nicolas Maduro. This new cooperation includes agreements on oil sales and investment incentives.