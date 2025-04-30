Savor the World: A Feast of Global Flavors at the International Street Food Festival 2025

Food lovers are in for a treat at the ongoing International Street Food Festival 2025. Taking place at all Cafe Delhi Heights outlets, this 15-day event offers a flavorful journey through global cuisine, promising a delightful experience for attendees.

The festival showcases a diverse array of dishes, ranging from comforting Japanese ramen and bold Middle Eastern shawarmas to zesty Mexican tacos and sweet Spanish churros. Event-goers will enjoy a taste of the world without leaving their city, as the festival provides a unique opportunity to sample international delicacies.

Adding an element of fun, the festival features a 'Dart World Board,' where participants can aim darts at a map to let chance decide their next food choice. This quirky activity offers an adventurous twist to the culinary exploration, ensuring memorable moments for visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)