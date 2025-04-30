Left Menu

Savor the World: A Feast of Global Flavors at the International Street Food Festival 2025

The International Street Food Festival 2025, held at Cafe Delhi Heights, offers a 15-day culinary journey featuring global delicacies. Visitors can enjoy Japanese ramen, Middle Eastern shawarmas, and more, all with unique twists. The event includes a 'Dart World Board' activity, enhancing the dining experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:54 IST
Savor the World: A Feast of Global Flavors at the International Street Food Festival 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Food lovers are in for a treat at the ongoing International Street Food Festival 2025. Taking place at all Cafe Delhi Heights outlets, this 15-day event offers a flavorful journey through global cuisine, promising a delightful experience for attendees.

The festival showcases a diverse array of dishes, ranging from comforting Japanese ramen and bold Middle Eastern shawarmas to zesty Mexican tacos and sweet Spanish churros. Event-goers will enjoy a taste of the world without leaving their city, as the festival provides a unique opportunity to sample international delicacies.

Adding an element of fun, the festival features a 'Dart World Board,' where participants can aim darts at a map to let chance decide their next food choice. This quirky activity offers an adventurous twist to the culinary exploration, ensuring memorable moments for visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025