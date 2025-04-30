Left Menu

Ewan McGregor Returns to West End in Ibsen-Inspired 'My Master Builder'

Ewan McGregor returns to London's West End after 17 years in 'My Master Builder'. This play, inspired by Ibsen's 'The Master Builder', addresses modern relationship politics. Playwright Lila Raicek emphasizes equal character weight and re-narration of memories, exploring complex dynamics in contemporary settings.

Ewan McGregor has made a triumphant return to London's West End with the debut of 'My Master Builder', an Ibsen-inspired play that digs deep into modern-day relationship politics. The Emmy award-winning actor, known for his iconic role as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, spoke passionately about his love for theater during the show's opening night.

Set amid the opulent backdrop of The Hamptons, the play stars McGregor as Henry Solness, an architect whose life takes a turbulent turn during a dinner party hosted by his powerful publisher wife, Elena Solness, played by Kate Fleetwood. The drama intensifies with the arrival of a former student and love interest, portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki.

Playwright Lila Raicek draws inspiration from Henrik Ibsen's classic 1892 work, 'The Master Builder', but shifts the focus to the autonomy and perspective of female characters. Raicek and the cast delve into themes of memory reframing and manipulation, making for a captivating narrative that resonates with today's audiences.

