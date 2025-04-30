Entertainment Buzz: Iconic Returns, Stellar Tours, and Heist Trials

Ewan McGregor has made his much-anticipated return to the London stage, starring in 'My Master Builder,' a new play inspired by Ibsen. The acclaimed actor expressed his enthusiasm for theater during the play's official opening night on Tuesday, marking his first West End appearance in 17 years.

Beyonce launched her 'Cowboy Carter' stadium tour, dazzling audiences with a mix of country-inspired hits. The nearly three-hour performance in Los Angeles featured dynamic choreography and guest appearances by her two daughters, creating a memorable kickoff to her latest tour.

The trial for the 2016 Paris jewel heist involving Kim Kardashian began this week. The suspects, including the so-called 'grandpa gang,' are accused of stealing millions in jewelry during Paris Fashion Week. The defendants, now mostly in their senior years, confirmed their identities and occupations in a Paris courtroom.

