Translocation Triumph: Final Tiger Moves to Rajaji Reserve

A tiger was successfully captured from Corbett Tiger Reserve's Bijrani range for translocation to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve. This move aims to bolster the tiger population in Rajaji, as part of a project authorized by the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola confirmed that the five-year-old tiger was sedated before its capture. It is currently being held at the Gujar Padav village rescue center for a health assessment before being moved to Rajaji's Motichur range.

This translocation is the fifth and final one under the current project. Previous efforts have already led to the successful introduction of cubs into the Rajaji Reserve, although some fell victim to local predators. The integration of this latest tiger is expected to further enhance the area's tiger population.

(With inputs from agencies.)